Made in the 956: Valley woman becomes owner of IV treatment business

Many people got sick during the pandemic, but when a Valley woman got sick, she got an idea for a new business venture.

Victtoria Turner is the founder of Drip Fusion Mobile IV. They specialize in giving IV treatments to people at home, and now Turner's mission is to make the Valley healthier one IV drip at a time.

"I was feeling tired, and I wanted someone to come to my house, and I couldn't find anybody," Turner said. "So I used to be in home health, and I'm a nurse practitioner now, so I just decided to combine my experience with what I love.")

That is how the Drip Fusion Mobile IV was born, and the concept is simple and convenient.

"So Drip Fusion is a nursing service, we can travel to you, whether you're at home or in the office," Turner said. "This IV service is kinda like, I guess you could say like a Door Dash, where the nurse shows up at your house, and we give you service that offer hydration and vitamins."

If you've ever been to Las Vegas, chances are you've seen those IV hydration stations, but Turner says there's a lot more to IV treatments than just hydration.

"So all our bags have electrolytes, and then of course the vitamins, we have a lot of vitamins, like vitamin C, b complex, zinc, glutathione," Turner said. "All these have different purposes, but ultimately it's that we deliver it straight into your blood stream, we give what your cells need, directly."

"Health and convenience is exactly what we do," Turner said. "My mission also is for you to implement healthy practices into your life. A lot of us get facials, massages, we maybe go to therapy, and IV drips is also a healthy practice in your life where you can get these on a regular basis."

Victtoria Turner, Made in the 956.