Man accused of leaving narcotics inside vehicle outside hotel parking lot, Pharr police say

The Pharr Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man accused of leaving narcotics inside a vehicle at a hotel parking lot, according to the department.

On Nov. 19, Pharr police were dispatched to the Pharr Plaza Hotel regarding found narcotics, recovered cocaine, and a GMC pickup truck.

The vehicle is registered to Rolando Ulises Martinez.

Police learned through video surveillance that Martinez has access to locations where the narcotics were found.

Martinez has six active warrants, according to the news release.

Police say he may be armed and dangerous.

Those with any information on his whereabouts are asked to call the Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-8477.