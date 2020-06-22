Man Accused of Lying to Federal Agents about Home Invasion
RANCHO VIEJO – Federal authorities have charged a man for lying to them about a home invasion in Rancho Viejo.
On Friday, Sept. 7, emergency crews responded to a 9-1-1 call about a man with a gunshot wound at a home on Pizarro Avenue.
According to court documents, authorities found five pounds of cocaine inside the residence.
Isaac Suchil Moreno, the victim’s nephew, is accused of lying to federal agents when he was questioned about the incident.
He’s in federal custody awaiting trial.
