Man accused of parole violation arrested in Cameron County

A man convicted of cruelty to non-livestock animals was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

A Cameron County Sheriff deputy stopped Servando Galvan Jr., 32, for a speeding violation at the intersection of FM 3248 and Sol Road in Brownsville.

Galvan was wanted for violating his parole.

Upon making contact during the traffic stop, the deputy conducted a name inquiry through Cameron County dispatch.

The deputy learned that Galvan had an active warrant out of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for a parole violation for cruelty to non-livestock animals, the news release stated.

Galvan was arrested, transported, and booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center, where he awaits extradition.