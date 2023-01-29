Man Accused of Shooting RGC Officer Charged with Resisting Arrest
UPDATE (10:00pm): The man who was accused of shooting a Rio Grande City police officer was charged with attempted capital murder on Friday.
Saul Mariano is expected to see a judge next week, according to the Starr County District Attorney.
He was previously being held on a resisting arrest charge.
RIO GRANDE CITY – The man accused of shooting a Rio Grande City officer was arraigned Thursday.
Saul Mariano allegedly reached for the officer's gun and caused it to discharge.
He has been charged with resisting arrest.
Mariano is not facing charges for the injuries yet.
He is being held in the Starr County jail on a $1,500 bond.
