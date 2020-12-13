x

Man Appeals Sentence for Fajita Theft Case

BROWNSVILLE – A Cameron County man dubbed the “fajita bandit” is appealing his sentence.

Gilberto Escamilla pleaded guilty in late April to theft by a public servant.

A former employee at Cameron County Juvenile Detention Center, Escamilla was convicted of stealing more than $1.2 million worth of fajitas.

