Man Appeals Sentence for Fajita Theft Case
BROWNSVILLE – A Cameron County man dubbed the “fajita bandit” is appealing his sentence.
Gilberto Escamilla pleaded guilty in late April to theft by a public servant.
A former employee at Cameron County Juvenile Detention Center, Escamilla was convicted of stealing more than $1.2 million worth of fajitas.
