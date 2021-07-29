x

Man Arraigned for Allegedly Stealing Gladys Porter Zoo Tortoise

BROWNSVILLE – A tortoise stolen from Gladys Porter Zoo is back in its enclosure.

The man who allegedly took the tortoise, Julio Cesar Marroquin has been charged with theft.

A police report was filed on Feb. 6 and the tortoise valued at $3,600 has since been returned to the zoo.

Bond for Marroquin is set at $10,000.

To report criminal activity, call Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.

Man Arraigned for Allegedly Stealing Gladys Porter Zoo Tortoise
Man Arraigned for Allegedly Stealing Gladys Porter Zoo Tortoise
BROWNSVILLE – A tortoise stolen from Gladys Porter Zoo is back in its enclosure. The man who allegedly took the tortoise, Julio Cesar Marroquin has been charged with theft.
Wednesday, February 13 2019
