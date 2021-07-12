x

Man Arraigned for Pharr Deadly Accident

PHARR--One person is charged in connection to Friday's crash on the Pharr interchange.

One person was killed and five others were hurt.

Randy Ramos, 35, was arraigned Saturday. He's charged with manslaughter. He was given a $150,000 bond.

Pharr police said the crash happened after a tractor-trailer changed lanes on the 281 interchange. A preliminary investigation showed speed may have been a factor in the crash. 

