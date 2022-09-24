Man arrested, accused of having inappropriate photos of children
A Valley man is in custody for allegedly having inappropriate pictures of children in his cell phone.
Edward Ibarra was arrested Wednesday by the South Padre Island Police Department and is facing four counts of child pornography, according to the news release.
According to the news release, another person saw the pictures on Ibarra's phone and alerted the police.
Ibarra went before a judge Thursday and his bond is set to $120,000.
