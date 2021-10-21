Man arrested after girlfriend found beaten on Brownsville basketball court, police say

Brownsville police arrested a man on Monday, more than a month after police say they found his girlfriend beaten and lying on the ground of a basketball court area, according to Brownsville police.

On Sept. 15, Brownsville police responded to the 2400 block of Bernard Road in reference to an assault. Police found a 49-year-old woman on the ground. According to a news release from Brownsville police, the woman was “severely beaten and had several lacerations on her face."

The woman told officers that her boyfriend – Amado Martinez Jr., 39 – had beaten her after he arrived at her residence and she let him in, the release stated.

“The assault then occurred shortly after they were having a conversation,” according to police.

A warrant for Martinez Jr. was served on Monday by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit, who took him into custody that same day.

Martinez Jr. was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault. Bond was set at $1 million.