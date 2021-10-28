Man Arrested for Deadly Auto-Pedestrian Accident
UPDATE (7/14/17): The man accused of running over and killing a child went before a judge Friday morning.
Seventy-two year old, Gustavo Munoz, is charged with criminal negligent homicide and aggravated assault.
Police are still trying to determine why Munoz veered off the road.
BROWNSVILLE – Brownsville police arrested the driver in an auto-pedestrian accident that killed a toddler.
Brownsville Fire Chief Deputy Ernie Estrada said the 2-year-old was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
He said the child’s mother is listed in critical condition.
Emergency responders were called out to the 5200 block of Padre Island Highway at about 1:00 p.m.
Authorities say according to witness testimony, the 29-year-old mother and her 2-year-old son were walking on the shoulder when the 72-year-old driver veered off of the roadway and struck them.
The driver was arrested for Criminal Negligent Homicide and Aggravated Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury.
