Man arrested in connection with stabbing death of domestic partner in Mission

A 34-year-year old man is in custody after fatally stabbing his domestic partner, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, Kevin Lee Gutierrez, was detained and later hospitalized to receive care for cuts to his wrist, according to a news release.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the 600 block of North Bentsen Palm Drive at around 2:16 a.m. where they found 49-year-old man Armando Giovannotto with multiple stab wounds.

Giovannotto died at the hospital.

A witness identified Gutierrez as the suspect and Giovannotto’s domestic partner. Gutierrez fled the scene but was later found at a residence in La Joya and detained without incident, the news release added.

The investigation is ongoing, and Gutierrez is set to be arraigned on Monday afternoon. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114.