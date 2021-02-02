Man Charged in Accidental Shooting of Off-Duty Officer
Related Story
MCALLEN – The person accused in an accidental shooting of a McAllen officer Friday night is now charged.
Authorities say 25-year-old Jesus Abides Campos is charged with aggravated assault and manslaughter.
Investigators say he was handling a rifle when it went off.
The officer who was off-duty at the time lost her baby as a result of being shot.
Watch the news clip above for more information.
News
MCALLEN – The person accused in an accidental shooting of a McAllen officer Friday night is now charged. Authorities say... More >>