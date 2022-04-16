Man charged in connection to sexual assault in McAllen nightclub

A 34-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a sexual assault at a McAllen nightclub.

Luis Fernando Ramirez Azua is charged with sexual assault after someone reported to being sexually assaulted while attending Club Fuego with other people, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.

“[Reporting Person] stated she was sexually assaulted in a room by a male whom they believe to be an employee of Club Fuego,” the news release stated. “The male was identified as Luis Fernando Ramirez Azua.

Azua was arraigned and had his bond set at $10,000.