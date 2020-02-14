Man charged in connection to string of car burglaries in Mission
MISSION – Leeroy Rodriguez, 24, of Alton was charged Tuesday, in connection to a string of car burglaries in Mission last week.
Rodriguez faces five counts of burglary of a vehicle with bond set at $50,000.
The burglaries happened last week around Elm Street and Don’s Drive.
Police continue to search for a second suspect – anyone with information is asked to call Mission Crime Stoppers at 956-581-8477.
