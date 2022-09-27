Man Charged in Connection with Crash that Killed 11-Year-Old

EDINBURG – A 45-year-old man was charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an 11-year-old.

Jose Alonzo Quintanilla, of Edinburg, was driving under the influence on Ingle Road when he drove into oncoming traffic and struck a silver car head-on, per the Department of Public Safety.

Two passengers from the second vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital.

Quintanilla’s 11-year-old passenger, who troopers say was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed.

Watch the video above for more information.