Man charged in connection with deadly Christmas Day crash in Edinburg

Editor's note: This story has been updated with the identity of the victim.

A 29-year-old driver is facing multiple charges after a Christmas morning crash in Edinburg killed a woman and hospitalized two others.

Otis Charles Barron Jr. is accused of driving while intoxicated and veering into oncoming traffic on East Trenton Road early Christmas morning.

According to a news release, Edinburg police responded to the 400 block of East Trenton Road at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday in reference to a hit and run.

Officials said a Nissan pick-up truck, driven by Barron Jr., was traveling on the westbound lanes when it crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided with a Nissan Sentra occupied by three people.

The driver of the Nissan Sentra, identified as 65-year-old Sylvia Martinez De Garza of Edinburg, was pronounced dead at Edinburg Regional Hospital. Two passengers, who were not identified, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Barron Jr. initially fled the scene, but was later found and taken into custody.

On Sunday, Barron was charged with intoxicated manslaughter, two counts of intoxicated assault, and three charges of accident involving injury or death.

His total bond was set at $800,000.