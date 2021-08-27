Man charged in connection with shooting at Hidalgo County courthouse

A man was formally arraigned Wednesday afternoon in connection with a shooting that occurred at the new Hidalgo County courthouse last week.

Eduardo Vela II, 30, was charged with criminal mischief, a second-degree felony, in connection with the shooting damages at the courthouse on Aug. 17, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

Vela's bond was set to $600,000

The charge comes after ten bullets struck and damaged windows and walls on the east side of the building.

Deputies were called to the new courthouse after a construction worker noticed the damage.

Police said video surveillance footage showed a Dodge Challenger, driven by Vela, traveling south on 12th Street from McIntyre Street at a slow rate of speed as "muzzle flashes became visible on the vehicle’s passengers side."

Anyone with additional information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff's office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-TIPS (8477). Download the app P3 Tips to submit an anonymous tip.