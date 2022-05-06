Man charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with deadly weekend crash in San Juan

A man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with a deadly weekend crash in San Juan.

San Juan police say on April 16 at about 1:28 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of East Carroll Lane regarding an auto-pedestrian crash.

When officers arrived, they found that 32-year-old Rosanna Martinez had died after being struck by a vehicle, according to San Juan police.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Michael Martinez, was arrested on an intoxication manslaughter charge.

Martinez was booked into Hidalgo County jail on April 17 on a $250,000 bond, court records show.

Martinez remained in jail as of Wednesday morning.