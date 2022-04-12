Man charged with murder in connection with deadly stabbing in rural Edinburg

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

A man has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly stabbing in rural Edinburg Friday night.

A judge set bond for 30-year-old Jesus Francisco Ramirez-Gonzalez at $1 million during an arraignment Sunday afternoon.

Ramirez-Gonzalez is accused of stabbing 49-year-old Elias Aguilar on the 6300 block of Allegiant St. in rural Edinburg.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Aguilar with an apparent wound to the chest. Aguilar was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"Witness(es) stated that they observed two males fighting on the roadway and observed what appeared to be a male in a 'red shirt' stab the other male who then collapsed," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "Through the course of the investigation, Investigators were able to identify the male in the 'red shirt' to be 30-year-old Jesus Francisco Ramirez-Gonzalez."

The case remains under investigation.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with additional information to call 956-383-8114.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477.