Man Charged with Possession, Assault to an Officer Following

MISSION – A man is charged with leading police on a chase that led to a splashdown near Chimney Park in Mission last month.

The probable cause affidavit from Jose Armando De Leon’s arrest said a Mission police officer spotted his car with marijuana bundles in the back seat.

After the officer approached him, De Leon got into his car and a chase ensued.

A Department of Public Safety trooper hit the suspect’s vehicle in an attempt to spin it out of control but it was pushed off the road.

The suspect then drove back onto the street, hitting a marked Mission police unit.

De Leon is charged with aggravated assault of a public servant, evading arrest and possession of marijuana.