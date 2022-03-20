Man convicted in 2014 sexual assault in SPI sentenced to life in prison

A 28-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison after he was convicted on charges stemming from a 2014 sexual assault in South Padre Island.

Reginald Gerard Kimbro pled guilty to the aggravated sexual assault charge, according to a Friday news release from the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

Kimbro was accused of choking a victim and performing “unwanted sexual intercourse” with her in a bathroom stall. The victim was able to break free from him and made an outcry to a friend, the release stated.

In addition to the sexual assault committed in Cameron County, Kimbro was convicted of murdering two different women and Tarrant and Dallas counties and committing sexual assaults in Collin County, the news release stated.

Kimbro was given a total of three life sentences for the rape and murders he was convicted of, and an additional 40-year sentence for the sexual assaults committed in Collin County. He will spend the rest of his natural life in prison without the possibility of parole, the release added.