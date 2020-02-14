Man convicted in deadly hit-and-run in McAllen receives 7 years' probation

EDINBURG – No jail time for a man convicted in a deadly hit-and-run.

Leonel Martinez Adame will serve seven years' probation, including community service.

Adame hit and killed Kevin Andrade three years ago. It happened in McAllen on Business 83.

Court documents show he was drunk at the time of the crash. The victim was 21-year-old.

Adame will also have to pay a $2,000 fine.