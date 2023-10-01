Man Convicted of 2016 Murder Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

WESLACO – A man convicted of killing another man and burying him in an Olmito canal will spend 25 years in state prison.

Twenty-six-year-old Jesus Vela Jr. was found guilty in the murder of Matamoros native Victor Campos Loo in August 2016.

Vela’s defense attorney told the jury his client was in fear for his life because of cartel threats, causing him to act out of fear.

