Man dies after crash in Harlingen, police say
A man died after a crash in Harlingen early Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Harlingen Police Department.
Police say at about 2:30 a.m., a vehicle went off the roadway near the southbound frontage road and Oklahoma St.
The vehicle struck several objects and went through multiple properties before stopping, police said.
The adult male driver, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital where he died.
The southbound Ed Carey Dr. exit is currently shut down as police investigate the scene.
Harlingen police advise drivers in the area to re-route to avoid delays.
