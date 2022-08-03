Man dies after three-vehicle crash in San Benito

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information from the city of San Benito.

A man died after a three-vehicle crash in San Benito Saturday night.

The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bonner Street and Business 77, according to David Favila, a spokesperson for the city of San Benito.

Officials say the driver of a red Mitsubishi Lancer rear-ended a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The impact of the crash pushed the Jeep forward, causing it to collide into a Chevy Traverse.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, identified as 31-year-old Jacob Anthony Gallegos, was unresponsive when officers arrived and had to be extricated from the vehicle by San Benito firefighters.

Gallegos was taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The other people involved in the crash were evaluated for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.