Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Alamo
Related Story
A 48-year-old man died in a single-vehicle accident in Alamo after striking a pole, according to Alamo Fire Chief Roman Candelario Flores.
Flores said the accident occurred on FM 495 and Alamo Road. He said the driver was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
The accident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
News
A 48-year-old man died in a single-vehicle accident in Alamo after striking a pole, according to Alamo Fire Chief Roman... More >>
News Video
-
Debris believed to be from SpaceX launch washes up in Matamoros beach
-
Brownsville Police Department unveils new system to pay citations
-
Alamo conducting survey for sidewalk improvements
-
Border Patrol agent rescues family of 11 in Progreso house fire
-
Mission police investigating fatal motorcycle crash