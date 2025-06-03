x

Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Alamo

By: Claudia Garcia

A 48-year-old man died in a single-vehicle accident in Alamo after striking a pole, according to Alamo Fire Chief Roman Candelario Flores.

Flores said the accident occurred on FM 495 and Alamo Road. He said the driver was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

