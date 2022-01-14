Man extradited to Rio Grande Valley to face sexual abuse charge

The Edinburg Police Department extradited a man from Florida wanted on a sexual abuse charge in Edinburg.

Christopher Marroquin, 22, was extradited to Edinburg on Monday to face one count of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, the city announced in a Tuesday news release. He is currently being held on a $150,000 bond, according to the release.

Marroquin’s arrest and extradition was done with the assistance of the Camden County Sheriff's Office in Georgia.

“Deputies detained Marroquin on an active arrest warrant that was issued by the Edinburg Police Department back in January,” the news release stated. “Camden County Sheriff deputies transferred custody of Marroquin to two Edinburg investigators on Monday March 22, 2021. These Edinburg officers escorted Marroquin on a flight from Jacksonville, Florida back to the Rio Grande Valley.”

EDITOR'S NOTE: THE STORY WAS UPDATED TO INCLUDE MARROQUIN'S BOND INFORMATION.