Man Found Dead near Alton, Sheriff’s Office Investigating

UPDATE (10/20): The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office continues piecing together a murder investigation near Alton.

Thirty-eight-year-old Gerardo Alberto Gomez-Martinez was found dead earlier this week north of Mile 7 on Los Ebanos Road.

Autopsy results showed the cause of death to be a bullet wound to the head. Investigators said a 4-door Nissan car, believed to be driven by the victim, was taken as evidence by deputies.

Officials are seeking the public's help to figure out who committed the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.

-----------------------

ALTON – The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide near Alton.

The sheriff’s office responded north of Mile 7 on Los Ebanos Road around 10:00 p.m. Monday, after receiving a call of shots fired.

Deputies found a 38-year-old Hispanic male dead at the scene. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said the victim was shot at least once.

Authorities said the body was found lying against a fence next to a home.

Guerra said a 4-door Nissan car, believed to be driven by the victim, was taken as evidence by the deputies. He said neighbors didn’t recognize the victim or the victim’s vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 383-8114.