Man Found Guilty for Murder of Border Patrol Agent

BROWNSVILLE – A man accused of killing a Border Patrol agent has been found guilty of capital murder.

Gustavo Tijerina-Sandoval is facing the death penalty for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of off-duty Border Patrol agent Javier Vega Jr.

The jury also delivered a guilty verdict on a second count of attempted capital murder for shooting the agent’s father, who survived.

The fatal incident happened in August 2014 while the Vega family was fishing near Santa Monica.