Man found guilty in deadly 2016 H-E-B shooting in Palmview

A jury on Tuesday found a man guilty of killing a co-worker and injuring three others in a shooting at an H-E-B in Palmview in 2016.

Raul Lopez was found guilty on all eight charges against him, including murder, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempt to commit capital murder of multiple persons.

The jury deliberated for over 10 hours over the last two days.

The verdict comes after a nearly two-week trial in which Lopez's defense argued the jury should find him not guilty by reason of insanity.

Sentencing for Lopez is scheduled for April 26.

