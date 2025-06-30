Man found guilty of fatally stabbing man after Harlingen basketball game

A man on trial for the 2023 stabbing death of a man in Harlingen was found guilty of first degree murder.

Sentencing for Anthony Rodriguez is scheduled for Monday. He was found guilty of the murder of Victor Iracheta Jr.

Cameron County sheriff's deputies say the two men got into a fight after a basketball game. Prosecutors say Rodriguez, who was 19 at the time, stabbed 24-year-old Iracheta.

Rodriguez's defense team argued the stabbing was in self-defense.

Iracheta's family spoke with Channel 5 News and said they're looking forward to getting some closure. Iracheta leaves behind a seven-year-old daughter.

Rodriguez's trial began at the beginning of the week, and jurors began their deliberations Friday morning.

Rodriguez faces anywhere from five to 99 years.