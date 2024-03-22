x

Man gets 1-year probation for killing sea turtles along Valley coast

Related Story

BROWNSVILLE – A man accused of catch and killing an endangered species on South Padre Island in August has been sentenced to one-year probation.

According to court records, Baldemar Veliz was found with turtle shells after Game Wardens stopped him.

Veliz appeared before a judge last week and plead guilty.

Watch the video above for further details.

News
Man gets 1-year probation for killing sea...
Man gets 1-year probation for killing sea turtles along Valley coast
BROWNSVILLE – A man accused of catch and killing an endangered species on South Padre Island in August has been... More >>
4 years ago Monday, January 27 2020 Jan 27, 2020 Monday, January 27, 2020 4:13:00 PM CST January 27, 2020
Radar
7 Days