Man in Custody after Stealing Ambulance in Harlingen
HARLINGEN – A morning joy ride on a stolen ambulance lands a man in jail.
Harlingen police say the suspect took the ambulance Monday at 8 a.m. from Fire Station 8.
He was pulled over near Victor Park and is now being held at the city jail.
The ambulance has been returned.
