x

Man in Custody after Stealing Ambulance in Harlingen

Related Story

HARLINGEN – A morning joy ride on a stolen ambulance lands a man in jail.

Harlingen police say the suspect took the ambulance Monday at 8 a.m. from Fire Station 8.

He was pulled over near Victor Park and is now being held at the city jail.

The ambulance has been returned.

News
Man in Custody after Stealing Ambulance in...
Man in Custody after Stealing Ambulance in Harlingen
HARLINGEN – A morning joy ride on a stolen ambulance lands a man in jail. Harlingen police say the... More >>
3 years ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 Monday, June 17, 2019 10:12:00 AM CDT June 17, 2019
Radar
7 Days