Man killed in Edinburg head-on collision
Related Story
A 21-year-old McAllen man died in a head-on collision that happened on Monday night, a spokesperson with the city of Edinburg said.
The fatal crash happened near the intersection of Jackson Road and Rhin Drive in front of the UTRGV Vision Center.
According to a news release, a Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on Jackson Road while a Ford F-450 dually pickup was traveling northbound when the head-on collision occurred at around 7:30 p.m.
Federico Julian Sustaita, the driver of the Ford Fusion, was pronounced dead. The driver of the F-450 was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
News
A 21-year-old McAllen man died in a head-on collision that happened on Monday night, a spokesperson with the city of... More >>
News Video
-
Over 86,000 votes cast in Hidalgo County primary, Democrats lead turnout
-
Cameron County primary election draws historic voter turnout
-
Valley Metro reroutes bus after three near-crashes in Harlingen
-
Consumer Reports tests safety features of strollers
-
$1 million flood relief project set to begin in Laguna Vista
Sports Video
-
UTRGV completes two-game sweep of Texas Southern
-
Playmaker: D'Aundre Canada leaves lasting legacy as McHi legend
-
St. Joseph Academy holds send off for state-bound boys soccer team
-
McAllen High, Harlingen South, and Brownsville Jubilee fall in regional semifinal to...
-
Koree Cotton leads the way as UTRGV MBB clinches No. 3 seed...