Man killed in Edinburg head-on collision

A 21-year-old McAllen man died in a head-on collision that happened on Monday night, a spokesperson with the city of Edinburg said.

The fatal crash happened near the intersection of Jackson Road and Rhin Drive in front of the UTRGV Vision Center.

According to a news release, a Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on Jackson Road while a Ford F-450 dually pickup was traveling northbound when the head-on collision occurred at around 7:30 p.m.

Federico Julian Sustaita, the driver of the Ford Fusion, was pronounced dead. The driver of the F-450 was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate the crash.