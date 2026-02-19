Man killed in Mission auto-pedestrian crash, police need help identifying him

The Mission Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying the victim in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash.

The crash happened on Monday at around 7:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of North Conway Avenue.

According to Mission Police Department spokesperson Art Flores, the victim is known to ride a bicycle in the area of 2 Mile Line in Mission and 3 Mile Line in Palmhurst.

The victim is described as a Hispanic male, estimated to be between his late 40s and early 50s, approximately 5'7", weighing around 180 pounds with black hair. He was wearing black shorts and a red, blue, and white striped shirt and brown shoes.

Footage taken prior to the crash released by police showed the man walking in the area with another man and two dogs.

The victim did not have a wallet or any other form of identification, Flores said.

According to Flores, the driver of a white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado involved in the crash stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Mission Police Department at 956-584-5000.