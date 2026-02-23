Man killed in officer-involved shooting at South Padre Island attempted to run over federal agent, DHS says

A man killed during an officer-involved shooting at South Padre Island in March 2025 attempted to run over a Homeland Security Investigation special agent, according to a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson.

The shooting occurred on March 15, 2025, at the intersection of Padre Boulevard and Marlin Street.

As previously reported, the man killed was identified as 23-year-old Ruben Ray Martinez, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The spokesperson said HSI special agents were assisting the South Padre Island Police Department with traffic control following a major accident.

A driver of a blue Ford "intentionally ran over a Homeland Security Investigation special agent resulting in him being on the hood of the vehicle," according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said another agent fired defensive shots to protect himself, fellow agents and the general public. The driver was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The agent who was struck by the vehicle sustained a knee injury and was also taken to a hospital, according to the spokesperson.

The shooting is under active investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety Ranger Division.

A State Representative is asking for the release of body camera video and any audio recordings related to the shooting.

State Representative for District 49 Gina Hinojosa requested information from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Hinojosa is running for governor on the Democratic ballot.

Channel 5 News also put in requests with DHS and South Padre Island police.