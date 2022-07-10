Man on skateboard dies after being struck by vehicle, Edinburg police say

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating after a crash resulted in the death of a 30-year-old man on a skateboard.

Police were called to the 800 block of North Closner Boulevard at 10 p.m. Thursday, where they found a man lying in the middle of the roadway and a black 2010 Ford F-250 pickup truck stopped in the center lane.

According to a news release, the unidentified 30-year-old man was riding his skateboard heading northbound in the center lane of North Closner Boulevard when he was struck by the Ford F-250 pickup truck.

The 17-year-old driver stopped and rendered aid to the man until first responders arrived, the news release stated.

“The 30-year-old skateboarder, who was wearing dark-colored clothing, succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene,” the release stated.

The release of the victim’s identity is pending notification of next of kin.

The case remains under investigation, police said.