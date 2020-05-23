Man Receives Possible Threats via Graphic Messages, Photos

WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley man is scared for his life after receiving text messages threatening his life.

Pay up or die – that was the message.

“They were sending me pictures of people with their heads cut off. People with no body parts, no arms, no legs it was very graphic, very bad,” said the man we’re referring to as “Marco” for this story.

Marco is a migrant worker who live in the Valley part of the year and then heads north.

He filed a report with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The FBI encourages people to contact their local law enforcement agency or FBI office.

A FBI special agent recommends victims not question the callers to see if it’s a valid threat.

