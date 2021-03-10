Man Requesting State Install Guardrail Outside Home

ALTON – An Alton man is fighting to keep his family safe after a police pursuit ended in a crash near his yard Saturday night.

Alton resident Espirio Alonzo Jr. said it’s not the first time a suspect’s vehicle crashed through his fence. He said he’s concerned about his 15-year-old autistic son.

“When that accident happened, he came out crying. This was the third accident, second accident within about a month period. And he comes out and says, ‘Dad, why do the vehicles keep messing up our yard,’” he said.

Alonzo estimated the damage to his fence be at $150. He’s requesting the state to set up a protective barrier.

“I would like to see if they could put a rail. One of those metal rails or something for those vehicles that keep coming straight,” he said.

Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson Octavio Saenz said the state cannot install a guardrail on 5 Mile Line. He said it’s up to the private citizen to protect their property.

Saenz said Alonzo can simply purchase material commonly used for protection from car wrecks. He said the materials are also available online.

“What you see a lot is something that created a buffer or a cushion or an air cushion. So, you’ll see maybe barrels of water, you’ll see some sort of mechanism that acts almost like an empty cardboard box,” he said.

Although Alonzo can’t afford a barrier, he said he plans on installing a fence with two-inch metal posts one day.