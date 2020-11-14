Man seeks help after his window busted due to loose gravel on U.S. Highway 83

One Rio Grande Valley resident is seeking help after his vehicle was damaged from driving on the highway.

When Arturo Benavides was driving along U.S. Highway 83 from McAllen to Mission his wheels began to feel wobbly due to the an abundance of loose gravel on the road.

After trying to slow down and make his way through the highway, he noticed that his window had shattered due to the amount of people passing him and gravel pelting his vehicle.

"They were passing me on the far right lane and there I felt like — the tires threw a lot of stones on my vehicle, and there were no signs of loose gravel or anything and I noticed that there was gravel all spread on the expressway," Benavides said. "it was like a shovel of gravel, thrown into the vehicle,"

Benavides said when he filed a report with The Mission Police Department he found out he wasn't the only one.

"The policeman at that point they told me in Mission, that there are several of those reports already filed." Benavides said. "Several of other people with damages on their vehicles."

Channel 5 News contacted The Texas Department of Transportation to see what others can do if they are found in a situation like this.

The Texas Department of Transportation said they recommend drivers contact their own insurance companies to pay for damage, but they can help the driver identify which contractor was working on that part of the interstate at the time.

