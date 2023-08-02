Man Sent to Hospital following Workplace Accident
MCALLEN – A workplace accident in McAllen is under investigation.
A man was rushed to the hospital Friday afternoon following an accident at a truck yard off of Nolana Avenue.
We’re told the man was working on an 18-wheeler when it happened.
"It’s regrettable what happened today, and it could have happened to me or another coworker," says coworker Sergio Villegas.
No word on the man’s condition.
Watch the video above for more information.
