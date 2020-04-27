Man Sentenced for Pretending to be Border Patrol Agent
WESLACO - A Mission man will spend 18 months in prison for pretending to be a U.S. Border Patrol agent.
Eugene Agustin Munoz-Canellas, 55, pled guilty last November but wasn’t sentenced until Monday. He falsely claimed to be a Border Patrol agent from July 2015 through September 2016.
Using that position, authorities said Munoz illegally solicited bribe payments from people seeking legal status in the U.S.
Munoz is a legal permanent resident from Cuba. Since he’s not a U.S. citizen, he’s expected to face deportation once he’s released from prison.
