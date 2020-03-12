Man Sentenced in Drug Trafficking Case
MISSION – A 28-year-old man from Mission will be behind bars for 10 years after being convicted of drug trafficking.
Bryan Mendoza was sentenced Thursday.
Prosecutors said Mendoza took part in the drug conspiracy by arranging the purchase of vehicles and hiring drivers to take drugs from South Texas to other states.
