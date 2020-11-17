x

Man Sentenced to 20 years in Harlingen Fatal Shooting

HARLINGEN – A 19-year-old was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the death of a man in Harlingen.

In May, Frank Alan Taylor was found guilty in the death of 32-year-old Byron Pineda.

The fatal shooting happened in 2016 during a party at the Rosemont Apartments.

