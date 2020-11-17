Man Sentenced to 20 years in Harlingen Fatal Shooting
Related Story
HARLINGEN – A 19-year-old was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the death of a man in Harlingen.
In May, Frank Alan Taylor was found guilty in the death of 32-year-old Byron Pineda.
The fatal shooting happened in 2016 during a party at the Rosemont Apartments.
News
HARLINGEN – A 19-year-old was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the death of a man in Harlingen. In... More >>
News Video
-
DHR Health hosting a virtual job fair Wednesday
-
Utility phone call scams on the rise
-
Authorities identify 37-year-old man found dead in canal near Mercedes
-
RGV residents help in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine
-
Loaves and Fishes is set to have their Thanksgiving celebration amid pandemic