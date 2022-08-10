Man sentenced to 23 years for hit-and-run crash that killed Edinburg woman, unborn baby

A man who pleaded guilty to killing a woman and her unborn child, and seriously injuring another person in a hit-and-run crash last year in Hidalgo County was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Monday.

Carlos Santiago Rodriguez pleaded guilty to the charges in June.

RELATED: 'Gives us a little bit of closure': Family of Edinburg woman killed in hit-and-run reacts to arrest of driver

Rodriguez is accused of hitting a woman and a minor with his truck and then fleeing the scene. The woman was identified as 18-year-old Lorena Perez, who was eight months pregnant.

On Monday, Rodríguez received 20 years for each person who lost their life, 10 years for serious bodily injury, and 10 years for tampering with physical evidence. The sentences will run concurrently.

The judge also added three years that will be served in prison that was left over from Rodriguez's probation period in a previous case.

After the sentencing, the victims’ families were allowed to say what they've been holding on to.

“I don’t understand how you could hit her with a vehicle and not go to her aid while she was in a lot of pain,” said a female family member in Spanish. “Every day I remember how my sister looked after she was hit by the car. She was crumbled and broken and we couldn’t move her.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Correction: Rodriguez will serve 23 years, not 63.