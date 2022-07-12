Man stabbed in apartment complex parking lot, Brownsville police investigating
The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a stabbing of a 21-year-old male that happened Sunday morning.
Police were dispatched to the 6000 block of Danubio court at around 4:40 a.m.
According to the Brownsville Police Department, a man was bleeding in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
The man was stabbed in the neck and knee. He was given first-aid until EMS arrived, according to the Brownville Police Department.
The man was transported to Valley Regional Hospital where he is now in stable condition after surgery.
The Criminal Investigative Unit went to the location and processed the scene where they also talked to witnesses.
This is still an open investigation and police are advising anyone with information to contact the Brownville Crime Stoppers.
