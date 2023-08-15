Man Steals Several Flat-Screen TVs from McAllen Hotel

MCALLEN – McAllen police are searching for a TV bandit.

Investigators say he was caught on surveillance video stealing several flat-screens from a McAllen hotel.

It happened at the Texas Inn on the 1400 block of Jackson Avenue on Thursday.

The man was seen in surveillance video driving a silver Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

If you have any information, call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.

