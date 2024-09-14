Man succumbs to stab wounds after Edinburg incident, 2 in custody, 1 at large

A man injured in a stabbing incident on Wednesday is now confirmed dead, according to Officer Arielle Benedict, spokeswoman with Edinburg police.

Benedict says two men are in custody and one male suspect is on the run. The two men currently in custody had been treated for gunshot wounds and were medically cleared.

The incident happened Wednesday on the 1200 block of East Canton Road, near the Texas Inn.

The identities of the suspects and stab victim will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

The investigation is ongoing.