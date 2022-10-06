Man Taken into Custody

DONNA – Hidalgo County investigators are processing evidence after a shooting in Donna Thursday afternoon.

One suspect remains in the hospital and another was taken to the Hidalgo County jail.

Several law enforcement agencies were called to a scene near Frontage Road and Salinas Blvd. around 2 p.m.

Hidalgo County Chief Investigator Oscar Montoya said authorities received a call from a concerned citizen saying they heard gunshots and the bullets may have hit their home.

The citizen gave authorities the description of a red pickup truck near FM 493 and Mile 10 North. The pickup had broken glass and bullet holes.

Montoya said neighbors told deputies they saw the vehicle leaving the area.

He said they put the truck’s information out so Valley law enforcement agencies could keep an eye out for the vehicle.

“Donna PD contacted us about 3:30 p.m. that they had located the vehicle matching the description, which is the one you see here. When Donna police arrived, they made contact with two male subjects that had left the area of the vehicle,” he said.

Montoya said the two men made their way into an open field on foot while Donna police, along with a DPS’ helicopter, searched a nearby field.

A CHANNEL 5 NEWS crew was at the scene the moment one of them was taken into custody.

The other man, who suffered three gunshot wounds, was taken on a stretcher and transported to the hospital. We’re told he underwent surgery.

His condition remains unknown.

Hidalgo County sheriff deputies continued searching the open filed near Salinas Blvd. and Expressway 83 Thursday night.

Montoya said deputies have not yet recovered a gun connected to the incident.